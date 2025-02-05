ETV Bharat / bharat

Deadline To Install 'Kavach' On Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata Train Route Extended To Dec '25

New Delhi: The Railway Board has extended its deadline for the installation of the Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach, on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata routes from March to December 2025.

"Track side equipment for Kavach Version 4.0 on the 3,000 Km route of New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Kolkata will be completed by Dec, 2025 and work on the remaining section is underway," budget document, 'Railways estimates for Revised Estimates 2024-25 and Budget Estimates 2025-26' shared by the Board on February 1, 2025, said.

The Railway Ministry had on August 7 last year said that Kavach work would be completed on the route by March, 2025. "Indian Railways has adopted indigenously developed Kavach as National ATP system in 2020 and after indigenous development specification for Kavach Version 4.0 was approved in July '24. Work for the installation of Kavach on 10,000 locomotives has already started," the budget document said.

According to railways, Kavach is a complex technology with multiple components such as RFID tags meant to be installed along the track length, telecom towers throughout the section, optical fibre cable along the track, and Loco Kavach on each and every locomotive.

"Kavach installation work is going on across all Indian Railway networks on a mission mode. The latest version, Kavach, ie, 4.0 was approved by the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) in July 2024.

"Since it is a very complex technology ... its installation is time taking. However, we are much faster as compared to other developed countries," a railway source said.