Deadline For Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 Nominations Approaches

Applications for the prestigious national child award went live on April 1. All nominations for the award must be made through the online portal: https://awards.gov.in.

Published : July 16, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development on Wednesday reiterated its call for nominations to the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025, for which the last date for submission of applications is July 31.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award is a unique recognition to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of children aged 5 to 18 years who have demonstrated excellence in the fields of sports, social service, science and technology, environment, arts, and culture. The award is also presented to those who have exhibited an extreme degree of bravery in trying circumstances, as per the ministry.

Any citizen, school, institution, or organisation can nominate candidates they deem deserving. Children may also apply through self-nomination, it said.

The applicants will need to fill in basic personal details and the category of award and then upload a recent photograph and supporting documents, it added. They will also need to submit a write-up (up to 500 words) about the achievement and its impact.

The Union Ministry has been encouraging schools, youth groups, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), panchayats, individuals, and others to use this final month to identify and support potential nominees.

“Let us together ensure that India’s youngest trailblazers are given the recognition they deserve,” it appealed.

