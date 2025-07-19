Dead For Four Years In Bank Records, 71-Year-Old Punjab Woman Runs From Pillar To Post For Pension

Gurdaspur: An elderly woman was refused old-age pension as she had been registered as deceased for years in the records. The strange case is from the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The 71-year-old woman, Manjit Kaur of Wadala Granthiyan village, is running from pillar to post seeking help for the restoration of her pension.

"My pension was not getting credited since January. When I enquired about it, the officials of the Wadala Granthi Bank told me to visit the Social Security office. When I went there, I was told that, as per records, I have been dead for four years. When I revisited the bank with my son, but they told me the same," she said.

Despite trying to prove to the bank officials that she was alive, Kaur was repeatedly told that the Social Security Department had informed the bank four years ago that she was dead. Moreover, she was informed that she had wrongly withdrawn Rs 85,000 in the last four years and now needs to return the amount to the governement.

Her bank account has been frozen, and despite having some money left in it, she is unable to withdraw it. Kaur has approached the district administration with an appeal to restore her old-age pension. "I am a heart patient, and my 48-year-old son has cancer. My younger son (42) is also a dwarf. Due to this, the entire family's expense falls on me, which comes from my pension," she said.

"My mother has been drawing the pension for the last four years. When we went to the bank this time to withdraw it, she was told her account had been frozen and no money could be withdrawn, as she had been declared dead in the bank records for years. According to them, she has to return the wrongly withdrawn amount of Rs 85,000 to the government. We have no idea how she was mentioned as dead in the records, and the administration should rectify this mistake," Kaur's elder son said.

District Social Security Officer Dr Kiratpreet Kaur said, "Someone else's name may also be similar in this case, due to which Manjit Kaur may have been mentioned as dead in bank records. We will investigate the matter and get her pension restored. She will get all the due. We will also talk to the bank officials not to harass her further."