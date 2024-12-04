De-Escalation, Effective Management Of Activities In Border Areas To Be Discussed In Coming Days: Jaishankar On India-China Ties

New Delhi: Peace and tranquility in border areas is a pre-requisite for the development of bilateral ties with China and the two side will be discussing de-escalation and effective management of activities in these areas in the coming days, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday while making a statement on India-China relations in the Rajya Sabha.

A brief uproar was also witnessed following the statement and Opposition MPs walked out of the House after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, disallowed them from seeking some clarifications.

Jaishankar, while making a statement on "Recent Developments in India's Relations with China", also said disengagement has now been achieved in full in eastern Ladakh through a step-by-step process, culminating in Depsang and Demchok. He had earlier made an identical statement in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Jaishankar, in his statement, said India was and remains very clear that the three key principles must be observed in all circumstances, he said explaining: "one: both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control (LAC), two: neither side should attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo, and three: agreements and understandings reached in the past must be fully abided by in their entirety".

"Our relationship had progressed in many domains, but was obviously negatively affected by recent events. We are clear that the maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas is a prerequisite for the development of our ties. In the coming days, we will be discussing both de-escalation as well as effective management of our activities in the border areas," he said.

He said with the task of disengagement completed, it is now our expectation that discussions would commence in regard to the remaining issues that we had placed on the agenda. "The conclusion of the disengagement phase now allows us to consider other aspects of our bilateral engagement in a calibrated manner, keeping our national security interests first and foremost," he said.

Jaishankar's detailed statement came weeks after Indian and Chinese militaries completed the disengagement of troops from two last face-off points in eastern Ladakh, effectively ending the over four-year military face-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. "The next priority will be to consider de-escalation, that would address the massing of troops along the LAC with associated accompaniments," he said.

Soon after the Minister completed his statement, Opposition leaders wanted to seek some clarifications. It was, however, disallowed by the Chair, leading to a brief ruckus in the House.

"Time and again, I have invited your attention, indulgence, that we are being watched by the entire nation and our demeanour is causing a serious dilution of the institution, an institution meant for debate is not having it, therefore getting into irrelevance," Dhankhar said as Opposition members demanded that the minister answer their questions.

"The rule on a statement is explicit. The Minister... has taken the House in confidence. He could be as exhaustive as possible," he said. Opposition MPs then walked out of the Houe in protest. The House then took up discussion on The Boilers Bill.