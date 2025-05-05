DDA Razes Illegal Constructions In Delhi's Taimoor Nagar

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation started demolishing illegal construction on the banks of drains at Taimoor Nagar in Delhi on Monday. Over half a dozen bulldozers were pressed into action since 9 am.

The illegal encroachments spanned over half a kilometre for years, obstructing the flow of sewage and leading to frequent waterlogging in South Delhi. Despite being served several notices by the administration, the residents didn't pay heed to the matter, which eventually landed in the high court.

On April 28, the Delhi High Court ordered the removal of illegal constructions, following which the demolition drive was undertaken. "This Court is of the considered view that the waterlogging witnessed in various parts of Delhi on the said date (May 1 and 2), including in South Delhi, is attributable, at least in part, to the inability of the Taimoor Nagar drain to effectively discharge rainwater downstream due to these obstructions… individuals who have encroached upon public land and erected unauthorised structures, being limited in number, cannot be permitted to assert their purported rights in priority of other citizens," the decision bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora observed during the hearing of a petition moved by 14 encroachment dwellers.

During the drive, a large number of personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces were deployed to control the situation, apart from the DDA and municipality officials.

However, locals questioned the drive, saying they have been living here for the last 40 to 50 years, and the notice was served a few days ago. They have no place to shift and demanded that the government make arrangements for their rehabilitation. However, the administration said the drive was done following the court order.