DDA Approves Special Housing Schemes At Various Locations

New Delhi: The DDA on Monday approved a special housing scheme for construction and other workers, beneficiaries of PM-Vishwakarma and PM-SVAnidhi Scheme, auto and cab drivers, women and ex-servicemen etc. at various locations in the national capital, a statement said. The scheme will offer a 25 per cent discount on flats located in Narela, Siraspur and Loknayak Puram.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday held a meeting, which was chaired by its chairman Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The authority has approved launching of three housing schemes, which include 25 per cent discount for building and construction workers, including beneficiaries of PM-Vishwakarma Scheme, in Narela and for other disadvantaged sections of the society in Siraspur, Narela and Loknayak Puram, it said.

The other disadvantaged sections include auto-rickshaw drivers, (permit holders), cab drivers, women and persons from SC/ST categories, war widows, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen and gallantry award recipients, including PM-SVAnidhi Scheme, the statement said. Apart from this, the launching of DDA Special Housing Scheme 2025 that will offer 110 flats in sought-after localities like Vasant Kunj, Dwarka and Rohini in addition to Ashoka Pahari and Jahangirpuri was also approved by the authority, it said.

During the meeting, several decisions were taken like launching of a special housing scheme with 25 per cent discount for building and construction workers registered with Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB), including beneficiaries of PM-Vishwakarma Scheme, it said. Approximately 700 EWS flats in Narela (Sector G2) will be offered with a 25 per cent discount under the scheme.

The authority has given nod to 25 per cent discount on flats under the DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 and DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 for certain categories of people. These include auto-rickshaw drivers (permit holders), cab drivers, women, SC/ST, war widows, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and gallantry award recipients and beneficiaries of PM-SVAnidhi Scheme, it stated.

Under the scheme, 25 per cent of available flats in Narela (all categories), Siraspur (LIG) and Loknayakpuram (LIG) will be reserved for eligible applicants on a first-come, first-serve reserved flats. Besides, 10 per cent of flats at Loknayakpuram (MIG) will also be reserved for the discount scheme. The scheme is available for a limited period until March 31, 2025, the statement said.

The authority has approved launching of the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2025. Under this scheme, 110 flats (seven HIG, 58 MIG, and 45 LIG) to be offered in various localities like Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Ashoka Pahari and Jahangirpuri. The flats at Vasant Kunj to be offered through an e-auction route while at other places will be offered on a first-cum-first-serve basis, it said.

The authority has also approved the change of land use of railway land 4.63 Ha (46300 sqm) at Shakurbasti from transportation to residential, the statement added. It also approved modification in the regulation for setting up fuel station on privately owned land in Delhi and policy guideline for developed entities for disposal of EWS units.