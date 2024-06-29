DCM Shivakumar Warns Party Leaders Not To Make Open Statements On Karnataka Deputy CM Post

ETV Bharat / bharat

The Karnataka Congress leaders faced the wrath of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar following their statements on Deputy Chief Minister posts. DK Shivkumar warned the leaders that the party would serve notices on them if they aired their views on the Deputy Chief Minister publicly.

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned party leaders not to make open statements on the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister posts. Speaking to reporters near Sadashivanagar's residence on Saturday, he said, "We brought the party to power with sheer hard work. Therefore, party leaders should keep mum on the CM and the DCM posts. Otherwise, a notice will be served on them if they proceed with debates. I don't need anyone's recommendation, blessings are enough."

"I request all the seers not to make political statements. Chandrasekhar Swamiji may have spoken out of admiration for me," he said. "I, Mallikarjuna Kharge and Siddaramaiah urged MLAs not to speak about it. Otherwise, AICC will issue notices," he warned.

After the Lok Sabha elections, the fight for the posts of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in Karnataka intensified again. Cooperative Minister KN Rajanna recently made an open statement that three additional DCM posts should be given community-wise. Apart from him, Dalit community Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar, Backward Class leader and minister Satish Jarakiholi, Minority Minister Jameer Ahmed Khan and Lingayat Community Minister MB Patil indirectly expressed their desire to be DCMs.

While some are demanding the creation of three DCM posts others are also talking about five DCM posts. Through this, all the communities are leaning towards Congress. This will also benefit the party in the next taluk and zilla panchayat elections. Besides, the argument of some is that if the post of DCM is created regionally, the party organization will gain strength.

The DCM issue, which was put on the back burner for a while, is now yet again being discussed. While some people demanded that the post of DCM be given according to the community, in the 515th anniversary programme of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Chandrasekhara Swamiji of Vishwa Okkaligara Mahasansthan Math demanded that the CM post be given to DK Shivakumar.

Commenting on this, Minister KN Rajanna gave a counter that, will Swamiji give up his seat, ask him, I would become Swamiji. Later, Swamiji also gave a reply to Rajanna's statement.

After his statement, Channagiri Congress MLA Sivaganga Basavaraj also expressed his opinion. Some ministers are saying to create DCM for each caste. Make a dozen DCMs, not three DCMs.

