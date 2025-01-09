ETV Bharat / bharat

Days Ahead Of Union Budget, Revenue Secretary Arunish Chawla Shifted To DIPAM

DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new revenue secretary in place of Chawla, according to a personnel ministry order.

File image of Arunish Chawla (IANS)
New Delhi: In a significant reshuffle within the Finance Ministry, senior IAS officer Arunish Chawla has been reassigned from his position as revenue secretary to head the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), a move which comes three weeks ahead of the Union Budget.

DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new revenue secretary in place of Chawla, according to a personnel ministry order. Pandey is also the finance secretary.

The changes come at a time when the Finance Ministry is working on the the Union Budget, scheduled for presentation on February 1. Wednesday's reshuffle is seen as the government's strategic adjustments as it gears up for the crucial financial planning period ahead.

Chawla, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, was appointed as the revenue secretary only on December 25 last year. He was then working as the Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals.

He will also hold additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance and Secretary, Ministry of Culture till the appointment of a regular incumbent, the order said.

Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, was also holding the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises.

