Week After Baba Siddique's Murder, Son's Photo Found On Shooter's Phone; Alarming Snapchat Exchanges Revealed

Mumbai: A photograph of Zeeshan Siddique, son of NCP leader Baba Siddique who was shot dead outside his office on October 12, was found on the phone of one of the arrested suspects, Mumbai Police said. Authorities revealed that this image was shared via Snapchat by the suspects' handler, raising concerns about the methods used for communication in the plot.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has been actively interrogating the arrested individuals, including Ram Kanojia, who disclosed critical information about the murder contract. According to Kanojia, he was initially approached by fugitive Shubham Lonkar to execute the assassination, with a fee of one crore rupees being demanded for the job.

Despite the lucrative offer, Kanojia hesitated, fully aware of the potential repercussions of targeting a prominent political figure like Siddique.

The crime branch officials said, "Ram Kanojia during interrogation disclosed that Shubham Lonkar initially offered a contract to him and one Nitin Sapre to kill Baba Siddique. Kanojia, who hails from Maharashtra, was hesitant to accept the contract because he was aware of the consequences. Kanojia then demanded one crore rupees for the job. Subsequently, Shubham Lonkar chose not to hire Kanojia and instead selected some shooters from Uttar Pradesh."