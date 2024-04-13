Day of Equality: Remembering 'Architect of Indian Constitution' Dr B R Ambedkar

New Delhi: India is commemorating the birth anniversary of the architect of Indian Constitution Dr B.R Ambedkar on April 14. Dr. Ambedkar was a social reformer and a genuinely learned person, who dedicated himself to promote and uplift the depressed class in the society. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 is observed as 'Equality Day' in some parts of India.

This year the country is celebrating the 134rd birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, who was born on April 14, 1891 at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. On April 13, 2022, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin made an announcement in the legislative Assembly under Rule 110 that Dr BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary will be observed as Equality Day in the state.

Dr Ambedkar was the brain behind the drafting of the Constitution of India and the person who paved the way of democracy to the largest democratic country of the world. He was the first Law Minister of India.

From his school days he realised with intense shock what it was to be an untouchable in the country as he suffered from the curse of untouchability throughout his schooling. Dr Ambedkar completed his graduation at Elphinstone College in Bombay (now Mumbai). Then he further did his higher education from foreign university.

His teachings and contribution to the nation are important for us to renew our revitalisation plan towards principles of social justice and equality.

"There is some inequality in the society like economic and social but the situation is improving at its own pace. We can see several changes in the society in the last two-three decades hopefully that will continue in future," Vijender Singh, Professor, B.R Ambedkar College told ETV Bharat.

Dr. Ambedkar was a well-read person who made significant contributions to different fields including economics and political science. The main motive of celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti is to fight against social evils like caste discrimination and oppression. Babasaheb envisioned an India where all the people are considered equal under the law.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar and his ideology will remain relevant until inequality prevails in the society as he was in favour of equality in the society,” Dr Ratan Lal, professor, Hindu College of Delhi University told ETV Bharat.

Facts about Dr. B R Ambedkar