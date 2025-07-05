ETV Bharat / bharat

Dalai Lama, On Eve Of 90th Birthday, Aims To Live 'For 30-40 Years More'

The Dalai Lama said that though he is living in exile in India, that's where he has been able to "benefit beings quite a lot".

The Dalai Lama presides over an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his birthday according to the Gregorian calendar on July 6.
The Dalai Lama presides over an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his birthday according to the Gregorian calendar on July 6. (AP)
Dharamshala: On the eve of his 90th birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, said on Saturday he dreamed of living for decades more, as the Buddhist spiritual leader prayed with thousands of exiled Tibetans here.

Speaking at the long life prayer ceremony ahead of his 90th birth anniversary on Sunday at Tsuglagkhang, the main Dalai Lama temple in McLeodganj, Gyatso said that he has "clear signs and indications" that the blessings of the Avalokiteshvara are with him.

"Looking at the many prophecies, I feel I have blessings of the Avalokiteshvara. I have done my best so far. I hope to still live for 30-40 years more. Your prayers have borne fruit so far," the Tibetan spiritual leader said.

He added, "Though we have lost our country and we are living in exile in India, that's where I have been able to benefit beings quite a lot. Those living here in Dharamshala. I intend to benefit and serve beings as much as I can."

The Dalai Lama is revered as a deity by millions of Tibetan Buddhists and known worldwide as a resolute voice for peace, spirituality and Tibet's autonomy. He is also seen as a threat by China, which accuses him of wanting to wrest Tibet from Beijing's control.

On July 2, the Dalai Lama announced that the centuries-old Buddhist institution will continue after his death. In a statement released by his office in Dharamshala, he said that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, which was founded by him, has the sole authority to recognise the future Dalai Lama.

"I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans and Tibetan Buddhists living in other parts of the world requesting that the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue. I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue," the Dalai Lama said in the statement.

As the spiritual and political leader of Tibetan Buddhists, he established a government-in-exile in the Indian town of Dharamshala after fleeing Tibet in 1959.

