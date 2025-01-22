Day After Verdict, RG Kar Rape-Murder Convict Sanjay Roy Spends Time Meditating, Chatting

Kolkata: A day after the Sealdah Sessions Court awarded jail for the remainder of his natural life, RG Kar rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy has completely changed his behaviour. After being taken from the court to the Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata on Monday, Roy had a sound sleep, followed by early-morning physical exercise, meditation and chanting of hymns in praise of Lord Shiva.

Apart from this, he had a freewheeling chat with a cleaning staff with whom he shared the story of his childhood and cried to him for not being allowed to see any visitors, sources said.

As per sources of the correctional home, after having supper on Monday, he slept quite well and after waking up in the morning he worked out. Later, after ablutions, Roy chanted the Mahamriyunjay Stotram of Lord Shiva before having breakfast followed by an hour-long meditation. Afterwards, when a cleaner entered his cell, he spoke with him for a long time where he narrated his upbringing and elementary education.

Not only that, while talking about childhood, he started weeping and lamented before the cleaning staff that everything was over for him as he had no honour left. Since his arrest, no family member has ever tried to meet him.

However, a prison guard was removed from his duty for listening to Roy's narratives and seeing no one around to express himself, Roy was seen leaning on the wall of his cell, sources said.

"Roy is kept under strict observation. Sometimes, he is speaking to the cleaning staff or guard. We are monitoring his activities," an official of the correctional home said, requesting anonymity.