J&K Assembly Elections: BJP Withdraws First List Of 44 Candidates, Releases Two Lists With 16 Names

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Day after the meeting of its Central Election Committee(CEC), the BJP on Monday released two revised lists of 16 candidates hours after naming 44 candidates for all three phases of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

In the revised list, the BJP has named 16 candidates for Kashmir and Chenab valley seats while withholding the names of candidates for Jammu region. The saffron party has fielded Er Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi from Pampore. In Rajpora, Arshid Bhat will represent the party. The BJP has fielded Javed Ahmad Qadri from Shopian, while Mohd. Rafiq Wani is contesting from Anantnag West. Adv. Syed Wazahat will contest from Anantnag.

Other candidates for the first phase include Sofi Yousuf in Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Veer Saraf in Shangus-Anantnag East, Tariq Keen in Inderwal, Shagun Parihar in Kishtwar, and Sunil Sharma in Padder-Nagseni. Additionally, Daleep Singh Parihar in Bhadarwah, Gajay Singh Rana in Doda, and Shakti Raj Parihar in Doda West have also been announced by the BJP. Rakesh Thakur has been fielded from Ramban while Salim Bhat has been fielded from Banihal by the BJP in the revised list.

In the 2nd list, the BJP named Choudhary Roshan Hussain Gujjar from the Kokernag (ST) seat.

Most of the BJP candidates contesting in Kashmir are lesser known.

The list of second phase candidates, now withdrawn by the BJP, featured Ashok Bhat in Habbakadal and Mohammad Akram Chaudhary in Gulabgarh (ST), Kuldeep Raj Dubey from Reasi, while Rohit Dubey was fielded from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Thakur Randhir Singh was fielded from Kalakote-Sunderbani and Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali was fielded from Budhal (ST).