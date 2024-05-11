Day After Walking Out Of Jail, Kejriwal Visits Hanuman Temple In Delhi; To Address Media

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers At Hanuman Mandir (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place area of the national capital a day after he walked out of Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. His wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were also present with him.

The CM, who spent 50 days in jail, is also scheduled to hold a press conference later in the day at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi. Kejriwal even informed on Friday that he would participate in a road show in South Delhi on Saturday evening.

After coming out of the jail on interim bail till June 1, Kejriwal thanked the Supreme Court judges and sought the support of 140 crore Indians to save the country from 'dictatorship'.

"I had promised to come back soon, here I am," Kejriwal said while addressing supporters enroute his residence from jail on Friday.

"I want to thank all of you. Crores and crores of people across the country prayed for me. I want to thank the Supreme Court because of whom I'm standing here with you. I just have one request to make with all of you we should together save the country from dictatorship. I'm fighting and protesting against dictatorship with everything I have. But the 140 crore people have to fight against dictatorship," he added.

Kejriwal received a rousing welcome from the workers and leaders of the AAP. As the Delhi CM walked out of the jail, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita, Minister Atishi and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak were among those who received him.

Wife Sunita Kejriwal termed his bail as the victory of democracy. "Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone," she said in a post on X (Formerly known as Twitter).