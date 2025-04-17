Waqf Act Supreme Court Day 2 Hearing: 'Waqf By User' Denotification Stays Till Next Hearing, Status Quo On Appointments For Now

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on day 2 of hearing the batch of petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, stayed the 'Waqf By User' denotification as well as ordered a status quo on any appointments in Central Waqf Council and boards for a week until the central government files its response.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan resumed hearing the case at 2 pm today. Shortly afterwards, the CJI expressed concern that the situation might change if certain provisions of the law are not stayed.

The CJI said: “Normally, it is rare to stay a statute, but we are apprehensive that the situation could change drastically...". "If registration of any waqf properties has taken place under 1995 Act then those properties can't be disturbed," the CJI said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the centre, asked for a week to file a preliminary reply. "Allow me a week to place a preliminary reply with some materials," he asked the apex court.

To which the bench replied: "There should not be any appointment in Central Waqf Council and boards in the meantime". The CJI, in its interim order, recorded the Solicitor General’s assurance that no appointments will be made to the Central Waqf Council or State Waqf Boards under Sections 9 and 14 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Granting a week to the Centre to respond to pleas challenging the law, the CJI noted that the Solicitor General contended that till the next date of hearing, waqf, including waqf by user, already registered or declared by way of notification, shall neither be denotified nor the collector will change.

The apex court said petitioners can file a rejoinder to the Centre's reply in five days, after which the court will list the matter for interim orders. The next date of hearing for May 5.

The apex court also said that it was "impossible to deal with so many pleas" and it will hear only five of them. As many as 72 petitions, including those by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Mohammad Jawed, have been filed challenging the validity of the Act.

What happened on Day 1 Of Hearing

On Wednesday, following a two-hour-long hearing, the apex court indicated that it may stay certain key provisions of the Act, including the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards, powers of Collectors on deciding disputes over Waqf properties and provisions on de-notifying properties declared as Waqf by courts.

The top court was about to dictate the order, but Solicitor General Mehta and other counsels who were appearing for parties defending the Act said they should be heard before passing the interim order. During the hearing on Wednesday, the bench had said that it was considering passing an interim order that would "balance equities".

"We will say that whichever properties have been declared by the court to be Waqf or held to be Waqf will not be de-notified as Waqfs or be treated as non-Waqf properties, whether they are by Waqf-by-user or waqf-by-declaration or otherwise... declared by courts or otherwise also," the bench had said.

"Second, Collector can continue with proceedings, but the proviso will not be given effect to. If he wants, he can move an application before this court, and we can modify it. Third, as far as the constitution of the Board and Council is concerned, ex officio members can be appointed, regardless of their faith, but the other members should be Muslims," the CJI had added.