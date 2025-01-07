Abuse Me Or Call Me Dawood, But Help Delhi Farmers: Chouhan To CM Atishi

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday urged Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to implement central government farmer welfare schemes in the national capital, saying he was willing to weather personal attacks if it benefits Delhi's farming community. "Abuse me or call me Dawood, it does not make any difference to me, but implement the farmer welfare schemes of the Government of India for the farmers of Delhi, give them the benefit of the schemes," Chouhan said in a meeting with a group of Delhi-based farmers here.

He requested the Delhi CM to submit proposals immediately and take central funds for implementation of the central schemes. Chouhan's reference to Dawood Ibrahim, the notorious gangster, appeared to be a response to previous criticisms from Delhi's leadership. "I don't mind if you abuse me, but give the benefits of the schemes to the farmers... It is not in my nature to abuse anyone. With folded hands request you to implement the schemes," he said.

Several central government schemes meant for farmer welfare have faced implementation hurdles in Delhi, the minister said, adding that he had written to Delhi CM flagging this issue recently. "I am saying with great pain that the farmers of Delhi are not getting the benefit of many schemes of the central government. Farmers are not getting the benefit of subsidy being provided by the Centre," he said.

The implementation of central government agricultural schemes in Delhi has been a point of contention between the Centre and the Delhi government. Several farmers at the meeting highlighted their exclusion from crucial programmes available in neighbouring states.

Captain Kanwarlal Dagar, former national president, Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, "The farmer of Delhi, once considered the king of India, has become the most backward in the country, despite three master plans implemented over the last 40-50 years." Unlike farmers in neighbouring states, Delhi's agricultural community is excluded from crucial central government programmes such as the soil health scheme and crop insurance initiatives, said Satyawan Sehrawat, a farmer from Darya Pur Kalan village in northwest Delhi.

They are also unable to access the substantial subsidies available for drip irrigation systems that farmers in adjacent states enjoy, he said, adding that while other states have implemented solar schemes to support agriculture, Delhi lacks such provisions.

The infrastructure and support system for Delhi's farmers is also notably limited, with only one Krishi Vigyan Kendra serving the entire region, whereas other states have multiple centres, Sehrawat said, adding that this single centre requires additional funding to adequately serve the farming community.

Another farmer Narendra Yadav said, "The village lacks roads, causing difficulties in transporting vegetables to the station. Farmers use bicycles or tractors, but in the last 10 days the MCD has snatched our tractors and demanded Rs 18 per kg." The meeting was part of Chouhan's weekly Tuesday farmer consultations. The minister has met with more than 15 farmer organisations from different states to discuss agricultural issues and potential solutions.