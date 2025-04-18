David Headley Considered Settling In Hyderabad, Reveals NIA Report On 26/11 Plot

Hyderabad: Was Hyderabad among the Indian cities where hardened terrorist David Headley, one of the masterminds behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, planned to settle? According to investigating agencies, the answer is yes.

In fact, evidence now emerging suggests that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group had also plotted an attack in Cyberabad during that period. These revelations come as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continues its probe following the recent extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, from the United States. He is currently being interrogated by the agency.

Earlier, during the course of the same investigation, Headley—then in the custody of the FBI in the US—was questioned by senior NIA officials in 2010. During that interrogation, he confessed to working for LeT, a group that had declared war on India, and disclosed several critical details. These findings were compiled in a 106-page NIA report, which is now being used to question Tahawwur Rana. Key information from that report is now coming to light.

What Headley revealed...

"As part of our planning for the terror attacks, I visited India several times. I took part in a 21-day basic terror training camp organised by Lashkar-e-Taiba, known as 'Daura-e-Aam'. I also completed a three-month special weapons training course called 'Daura-e-Khas'. Later, I received a three-week advanced training known as 'Daura-e-Ribaat', where I was trained to instruct my team on secure communication techniques."

“After completing the training, I was taken to a LeT safe house called ‘Icebox’ in Muzaffarabad, where operatives Sajid Majeed, Abu Quhafa, and Muzammil shared plans for future attacks in India. They showed me several maps and photographs, including one of an oil refinery in Rajkot and another of Cyberabad. It became clear that attacks were being planned in both these locations.”

“During this time, Lashkar was also planning to send me to India based on operational needs. A discussion was held about which cities would be suitable for me to live in. The list included Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad,” Headley disclosed.

Subsequently, posing as a tourist, Headley was sent to Mumbai, where he carried out reconnaissance missions ahead of the 26/11 attacks. It was only later, when he was caught by the FBI while plotting a separate attack in Denmark, that his role in the Mumbai terror plot came to light.

