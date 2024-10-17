ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Confiscate Nearly Rs 2 crore From A Car In Poll-Bound Dausa

The IT Department was informed about the seizure, and a team was dispatched to the spot to confiscate the entire amount. Probe has been initiated.

Published : 2 hours ago

Representative Image
Representative Image (ANI)

Dausa: In the poll-bound Dausa district of Rajasthan, the police seized nearly Rs 2 crore from a car near Bhandarej on Wednesday night during a nka checking. This is the biggest haul after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect.

Sadar police station in-charge Hawa Singh said during the blockade around 9 pm on Wednesday, a car with a Haryana number plate was stopped for checking. The search operation yielded Rs 1.96 core from a trunk inside the car. The passengers could give a plausible explanation of the source of the humongous amount.

The Income Tax Department was informed about the seizure. A team reached the spot and confiscated the entire amount. An investigation into the big catch has been initiated.

According to Singh's information, the people in the car were coming from Jaipur. The Sardar Police stopped them at the Bhandrej interchange on the highway before they headed towards Delhi.

