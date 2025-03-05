'Data On Existing Trees Required': SC Asks FRI To Conduct Tree Census In Taj Trapezium Zone

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) authority to appoint the Forest Research Institute (FRI) to conduct a tree census in the area. The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice Abhay Oka. The bench, also comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh, said penal provisions against violators couldn't be implemented in the absence of data on existing trees.

The bench said this data can be made available through tree census and directed TTZ authority to appoint the FRI at Dehradun as an authority to carry out a tree census of all existing trees in the area of TTZ. The bench said a formal order would be passed within a week. The bench said the object of the Uttar Pradesh Protection of Trees Act, 1976, is not to fell trees but to protect trees, and emphasised that without a tree census, there cannot be any effective implementation of the provisions of the 1976 Act.

The apex court was hearing a plea over the unauthorised felling of trees in the TTZ, which is an area of approximately 10,400 square-kilometre spreads across Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras, and Etah districts in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. Earlier, the top court had outlined the need for a census of existing trees and a mechanism to keep a vigil to ensure trees in the TTZ were not illegally felled.