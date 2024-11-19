ETV Bharat / bharat

Darshan Through AI, VRS For Non-Hindu Staff: Key Decisions Taken At Maiden Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board Meeting

Tirumala: The newly constituted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board on Monday held its maiden meeting under the Chairmanship of B R Naidu and took some key decisions concerning the devotees at the revered temple in Andhra Pradesh including use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for reducing the waiting time for 'Sarva Darshan' and surrender of non-Hindu employees to the state government.

After the completion of the board meeting at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala, the TTD board Chief along with the EO J Syamala Rao briefed the media over the decisions.

Here are the major highlights from the presser:

Reducing Waiting Time For Darshan Through AI

The TTD board in its maiden meeting has decided that artificial intelligence will be used for reducing the waiting time for 'Sarva Darshan' at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple from the current 20-30 hours to 2-3 hrs using after taking the experts’ advice.

Surrender Of Non-Hindu Employees To Andhra Govt

In another key decision at the maiden meeting, the TTD said it has held consultations with non-Hindu employees of the board who have been offered either voluntary retirement option or will be accommodated in other government departments. It is learnt that the TTD has written to the Chandrababu Naidu government for necessary action in this regard.