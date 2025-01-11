ETV Bharat / bharat

Dark Web, Cryptocurrency, Drones Continue To Be Challenge: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the dark web, cryptocurrency, online marketplace and drones continue to be a challenge for the country and these have to be checked by strict measures.

Chairing a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' here, Shah also asserted that the country will not allow even a single kg of drugs to be smuggled in or out of the country.

He said the government has not only been successful in eliminating many networks of drugs but the terrorism linked with them too was also destroyed. He said many cases of narco-terrorism were busted in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and these were major achievements.

"The use of dark web, cryptocurrency, online marketplace, drones continue to be a challenge for us even today," he said. Shah said a technical solution to these problems has to be found through joint efforts by the states and the central government and technocrats for the country's security and development.

He said the fight against drugs has gained a new strength under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "In the last 10 years, there has been a seven-fold increase in the seizure of drugs which is a major achievement. The Modi government has given a strong message of destroying the entire ecosystem of drugs through strict action," he said.

The home minister said that in 2024, by seizing drugs worth Rs 16,914 crore, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and police across the country took the biggest action against drugs, which is a significant step in making a drug-free society.

"No country can move forward on the path of development with a young generation suffering from drug addiction. It is our responsibility that we all fight this challenge together and make all efforts to win this battle," he said.

Shah said that during 2004-14, a total of 3.63 kg of drugs were seized while during 2014-24, altogether 24 lakh kg of drugs were seized - a seven-fold increase as compared to the previous decade.