Dark Reality Of War: Family Loses Only Son To Pakistani Shelling In Poonch

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: A teacher, who taught his students to stand firm when life becomes tough, has fallen apart after his only son fell prey to Pakistani shelling in Poonch on Wednesday. Sanjeev Kumar Bhargav, popularly known as Sanjeev Sir, was among many families fleeing Poonch town after heavy artillery shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) had been ongoing. He was on his way to Jammu when splinters of a shell hit his vehicle.

“My family and I were leaving Poonch town after heavy shelling from the Pakistani Army hit the area. Around 11 am on Wednesday, the intensity of the shelling had somehow decreased, and we had decided to leave for Jammu. When we reached the Khanater area, a shell landed on a nearby rock, and its splinters hit my 13-year-old son Vihan, who was sitting in the middle of the car from the rear side,” Sanjeev Bhargav told ETV Bharat on the phone from Poonch.

“It was a loud sound, and at once, my son was in a pool of blood. We immediately rushed to the district hospital in Poonch, where Vihan breathed his last,” he said, with an emotionally choked voice.

Inside the car, on the right side of Vihan was his mother, and on his left was his paternal aunt, along with her child. But death was waiting for him, while the others remained safe. The bid to move toward Jammu to save their lives proved fatal for the family. After the incident, they returned to their home, not caring about what would happen to them if the tension between India and Pakistan escalates.

At present, silence is all around, and only the intermittent cries of Bhargav's wife and other female relatives can be heard. The family is in deep shock, as their only child, who was studying in the 8th standard at Government High School Poonch, was their only hope for the future.

“Every student is like my child, but my wife had only one son, and we have lost him. My home has become empty, and there is no one we can call our son. I will now try to search for Adi (Vihan’s nickname) among my students,” he added.

In school, Sanjeev Bhargav has always been an inspiration to hundreds of his students. Many of his students are working as civil servants, doctors, engineers, journalists and teachers, and most of them remember his words of wisdom.

“Parmatma jo hai woh pariksha main apne bandoon ko dalta hai, aur jab woh waqt aa jaye, tab tootna nahin hai (God tests his followers, and those who pass without falling apart become successful). But today, our teacher has broken,” said Suhail Siddiqui, a former student of Sanjeev Bhargav.

"Today, when I spoke to him, he was completely devastated. I have never seen him like this. You know why he was popular among his students, not only because of his playful teaching style, but also because he has always been a godly support to everyone. Today, he is shattered, and so are his students."

A total of 13 people, including a soldier, have lost their lives in the shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of May 6-7 by the Pakistani army. This came after Indian forces carried out precision strikes on terror camps inside mainland Pakistan and Pakistani-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). India’s strikes were in response to the killing of 25 tourists and a local horse puller in Baisaran Meadow of Pahalgam on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

