Devastation In Darjeeling: 23 Killed As Torrential Rains Trigger Worst Landslide In The Hills Since 2015

Darjeeling: At least 23 people, including children, lost their lives as relentless rainfall triggered what officials are calling one of the worst landslides in the hills here in a decade. On Sunday, landslides struck Darjeeling and adjoining areas, sweeping away homes, cutting off roads, isolating villages, and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded across the hills.

As per reports shared by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and West Bengal's Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri district administrations, fatalities were reported from several places including Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Mirik Lake area and Nagrakata area in Jalpaiguri district.

NDRF informed that a total of 18 people have died in Darjeeling, with 11 fatalities in Mirik, the worst-hit area, and seven more in the Darjeeling subdivision, including Jorebunglow, Sukia Pokhri, and Sadar Police Station areas.

A portion of Balason Bridge collapses after heavy rainfall triggers landslides, in Darjeeling, Sunday, Oct 5, 2025. (PTI)

Meanwhile, during a separate rescue operation in Nagrakata, located in nearby Jalpaiguri district, five bodies were recovered from landslide debris. "The death toll has so far reached 23. Deaths have been reported from Mirik, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri," an NDRF official said.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the situation as "alarming" and said the total death toll "is likely to go up".

Anit Thapa, chief executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), which governs the Darjeeling region, stated that landslides have been reported at 35 locations across the picturesque area, known as the "Queen of the Hills".

The landslides, described by officials as the worst since 2015 landslide which killed nearly 40 people in Darjeeling, have left behind a trail of devastation.

Entire slopes have caved in, highways buried under thick mud, and communication lines snapped.

The Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, a key road connecting several hamlets, remains blocked.

Hundreds of tourists who had thronged the hills for Durga Puja and post-festive vacations found themselves marooned amid the chaos.

Families from Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly, visiting Mirik, Ghoom, and Lepchajagat, were forced to stay indoors as the hills were battered by torrential rain since Saturday night.

According to the NDRF, road connectivity remains severely disrupted across Darjeeling and North Sikkim, with an iron bridge connecting Siliguri to the Mirik-Darjeeling route damaged, cutting off access to the region.