Dantewada Police and Soldiers Found a Tunnel in Search Operation Post Encounter

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): In Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected area Bastar, Naxalites are adopting new methods to target security forces.

Sometimes the security forces are targeted by triggering IED blasts and sometimes they cause harm by trapping them in an ambush. The Naxals have now adopted a new method to harm security forces. With the help of this method, Naxalites will not only harm the force but will also be successful in protecting themselves.

At least three soldiers were killed in an encounter with Naxals on Tuesday. Following the encounter, the security forces launched a search operation in Bhairamgarh, the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur. During it, they found a 60-meter-long tunnel.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai confirmed about this tunnel. According to SP Gaurav Rai, the soldiers had a fierce encounter with the Naxalites belonging to the Bhairamgarh Indravati Area Committee.

"The soldiers had received information that 25 to 30 armed Naxalites, including DVCM Mallesh, Commander of Platoon No. 16 of the Bhairamgarh Indravati Area Committee, were present in the area. When the team of soldiers reached the spot, there was a firing from both sides. After which Naxalite ran away. After this, the soldiers conducted a search operation in the area, in which they found a tunnel," the senior police official added.

It is understood that for the first time, Naxalites made a strategy to attack the soldiers by building such a long tunnel. At least 50 Naxalites can easily hide in the tunnel. The Naxalites could have taken at least three to four months to build the tunnel.