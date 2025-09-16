ETV Bharat / bharat

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Extends Support To India-EU Free Trade Agreement

New Delhi: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday conveyed his country's strong support for the conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement during a telephonic conversation with PM Narendra Modi.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership across sectors such as trade, investment, innovation, energy, water management, food processing and sustainable development, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Modi said on X, "Had a very good conversation with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark today. We reaffirmed our strong commitment to strengthening our Green Strategic Partnership and to an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Conveyed best wishes for Denmark's Presidency of the Council of the European Union."