'Dangerous, Reprehensible': Yogi Adityanath blasts Sam Pitroda For His ‘Racist’ Slur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath lashed out at Congress leader Sam Pitroda over his 'racist' slur (ANI)

Lucknow: A day after Congress' Sam Pitroda stirred controversy in the country by making statements on India's diversity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday strongly criticised Congress leader Sam Pitroda's "racist" remarks terming them "reprehensible" and demanding an apology from the party.

Denouncing Sam Pitroda’s description of the country’s citizens on the basis of their colour, Yogi Adityanath asserted that Pitroda's remarks are not just abominable and disgusting but it also shows the ‘dangerous designs’ and ‘intentions’ of the Congress.

“Irresponsible statement by Pitroda is a reflection of the Congress party’s ideology. Congress has always practised politics of divide and rule and he is merely putting the party’s thoughts in the public domain,” the UP CM said. "The Congress must apologise to the nation for Pitroda's comments," he added.

Adityanath also said that Pitroda must refrain from commenting on the Ram temple. Lord Ram symbolises unity, cultural integrity and the values of compassion and development for all. The construction of the Ram temple is a matter of immense pride for India, reflecting its cultural ethos and national unity, he added.

A day before, Sam Pitroda ignited a firestorm while speaking on the diversity of India referring to how people in the South look like Africans and those in the West look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese.

In an interview to 'The Statesman', Pitroda said "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans.