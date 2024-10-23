Cyclone Dana: ICG Gets Battle Ready To Thwart Impact

New Delhi: In view of the severe cyclonic storm Dana, about to make landfall between October 24 and 25 along the coastal areas of West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has initiated a plethora of security measures to safeguard lives and property along the riparian lands.
The ICG has been keeping a close vigil on the vulnerable areas to tackle any emergency arising out of the cyclonic impact.
Ships, aircraft and remote operating stations have been readied at riparian West Bengal and Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners.
These alerts are being transmitted continuously to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe shelter.
The vessels have been positioned at strategic points for their swift response amid calamity. ICG personnel are working in unison with local administrations and disaster management authorities to ensure a coordinated and effective response.
Fishing communities along the coastline have been informed through various channels, including village heads, not to venture into the sea till the cyclone subsides.
The dedicated disaster relief team of ICG has been put on high alert to provide immediate assistance, rescue and relief operations.
