Cyclone Dana: ICG Gets Battle Ready To Thwart Impact

An ICG official during preparations ahead of the landfall of cyclone Dana. ( PTI )

New Delhi: In view of the severe cyclonic storm Dana, about to make landfall between October 24 and 25 along the coastal areas of West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has initiated a plethora of security measures to safeguard lives and property along the riparian lands.

The ICG has been keeping a close vigil on the vulnerable areas to tackle any emergency arising out of the cyclonic impact.

Ships, aircraft and remote operating stations have been readied at riparian West Bengal and Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners.

These alerts are being transmitted continuously to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe shelter.