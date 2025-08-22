Gwalior: A government officer in Madhya Pradesh has alleged that he was being subjected to “caste-based discrimination” in the state-run Building Development Corporation here for more than a year.

Assistant General Manager Satish Kumar Dongre, who belongs to the Dalit community, said that he was being forced to sit on the floor and work without a chair or table in the corporation. He claimed that fellow officers of the same rank had been provided cabins, chairs and tables, while he had been working from a mat on the floor of his office for the last 18 months.

“I joined this office one and a half years ago. Three officers are entitled to a table and chair, but only two have received them. I have been given nothing. My colleague Akshay Gupta, who is from the general category, has a cabin with attached facilities, while I have to sit on the ground to complete files,” Dongre told ETV Bharat.

Dalit Officer ‘Forced To Work On Floor’ In Madhya Pradesh, Administration Denies Allegations (ETV Bharat)

Dongre accused senior officials of “ill treatment” as part of a conspiracy and caste prejudice. “In 2023, I was removed from the Balaghat district on a false case, but I won the case in court. Once I was reinstated, they transferred me 800 km away to my hometown. Since then, I have been harassed here too,” he alleged.

He also blamed them for ignoring the repeated requests for office furniture despite recommendations by the Deputy General Manager of the corporation. “When visitors come and see me working on the floor, they feel I am being deliberately humiliated,” Dongre added.

In response to Dongre’s allegations, the Additional General Manager of the Corporation in Gwalior, Achhelal Ahirwar, denied it as a matter of discrimination but a lack of funds. “We have sent the demand for chairs and tables to Bhopal. Furniture will be provided when funds are released,” he said.

Dongre, however, believes the neglect is intentional. “Either it is caste discrimination, or officers in Bhopal still hold grudges from the past,” he alleged.