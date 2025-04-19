Dalit Labourers From Rajasthan Brutally Tortured In Chhattisgarh; Five Held

Korba: Five people have been arrested by the Civil Line Police for brutally torturing two Dalit youths from Rajasthan's Bhilwara, working in an ice-cream factory in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The contractor who hired them also hails from Bhilwara, police said.

The victims complained to the Bhilwara Police, an FIR was registered, and the case was transferred to the Kobra Police.

As per the information, the youths — Abhishek Bhambhi and Vinod Bhambh — from Bhilwara were taken to Korba for working in an ice-cream factory by Chhotu and Mukesh, the contractors, who also hail from the same place. The FIR states that the victims were badly beaten, given electric shocks and their nails were uprooted after being charged with theft. A video of the incident at an ice cream factory in Khapra Bhatta under the Civil Lines Police jurisdiction went viral, where it is seen that the victims were pleading with folded hands for mercy, and the accused were repeatedly threatening them.

Korba SP Bhushan Ekka said, "A case has been registered at a police station in Bhilwara, which was transferred to the Civil Lines Police Station for a detailed investigation. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident. Help is also being sought from Bhilwara Police, and if needed, arrests will be made in Rajasthan as well. As per the latest information, the labourers were asking for wages from the contractors, for which they were brutally assaulted. All legal actions are being taken."