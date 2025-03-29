Dalai Lama Expresses Sorrow At Loss Of Lives In Myanmar Earthquake

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed his sadness at the loss of lives in the Myanmar earthquake.

A quake of 7.7 magnitude with its epicentre not far from Mandalay rocked Myanmar on Friday midday. It was followed by several aftershocks, including one of 6.4 magnitude. The quake toppled buildings, buckled roads, caused bridges to collapse and a dam to burst.

The country's military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people were found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing. In Thailand, the quake rocked the greater Bangkok area and other parts of the country. Bangkok city authorities said six people were found dead, 26 injured and 47 still missing.

In a statement posted on the official Central Tibetan Administration website on Saturday, the Dalai Lama said, "I offer my condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones and pray for all those in Myanmar and neighbouring countries such as Thailand who have been affected by this tragedy."

He added it was heartening to know that, in addition to UN agencies, countries such as India were sending humanitarian aid to the quake-hit country.

"As a token of my solidarity with the people of Myanmar, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to offer a donation through appropriate channels towards the rescue and relief efforts," the Tibetan spiritual leader said.