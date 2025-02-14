Dalai Lama Granted With CRPF Security After “Strong Threat Perception”

New Delhi: A day after the Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, has been provided with the ‘Z’ category security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a top official from the central security agency told ETV Bharat that the security was provided to him due to “strong threat perception” suggested by the intelligence bureau (IB).

“During a security review meeting held recently, it was informed that the Dalai Lama faces a security threat which needs immediate attention. Accordingly, it was decided to provide Z category security to the Tibetan spiritual leader,” the official said.

Threat Review Meeting

Chaired by senior officials of IB, Home Ministry, RAW and several other security agencies, threat review meetings take place from time to time. “During such meetings a detailed review takes place on the necessity of providing security to an individual. In this meeting only, a decision takes place whether to downgrade or upgrade security of a protectee,” the official said.

Talking over the security review meeting, former special director of intelligence bureau (IB) Yashovardhan Jha Azad said that such meetings exclusively review the threat perception of prominent individuals. “And after thorough review, if it is found that a particular individual required protection, then the next step of providing VIP security is taken,” Jha said.

The Threat

According to a note provided by IB, Dalai Lama’s influence across the world and the geopolitical development surrounding Tibet need high-level security to the spiritual leader.

Intelligence report indicated potential threats to the Dalai Lama from various quarters including China-backed actors.

Living In India

The Dalai Lama has been living in India since 1959 after fleeing following a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet. The spiritual leader who is set to turn 90 in July, however, expressed his desire to return to Tibet before he dies.

The Security

The Dalai Lama will get a total of 33 security personnel, including armed static guards stationed at his residence at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. He will also get personal security officers providing round-the-clock protection. Trained drivers and surveillance personnel will be on duty at all times to ensure his safety. Dalai Lama stepped down as the political leader of the Tibetan government-in-exile in 2011, a body that China refuses to recognise.

VIP Security Wing Of CRPF

The VIP security wing of CRPF is a special wing which provides security to several dignitaries as suggested by the home ministry. The security agency provides security under different categories such as Z+, Z, Y, Y+ and X. VIPs include union ministers, governors, chief ministers, politicians, government officials, spiritual leaders, business tycoons and other prominent individuals.

Seven Battalions Provide VIP Security

The CRPF, which has six VIP security battalions, has also been provided with one more battalion taking the total number to seven. The fresh battalion is the one that used to guard the Parliament till a few months back.

VIPs Under CRPF Security

More than 240 individuals are provided with CRPF security at present. Some of the protectees that are provided with CRPF security include home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, business tycoon Adar Poonawala among others.