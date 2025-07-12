ETV Bharat / bharat

Dalai Lama Arrives In Ladakh To Grand Welcome By Devotees

The Tibetan spiritual leader was received with ceremonial honours and warm greetings by representatives of various religious and cultural organisations and local leaders. The security arrangements were heightened with Z-plus protection to ensure a smooth and safe reception.

Thousands of monks, nuns, devotees, and well-wishers lined the roads from the airport to Shewatsel Phodrang, the official residence of the Dalai Lama during his stay, offering traditional scarves (khatas), flowers and prayers.

Leh: The 14th Dalai Lama arrived in Leh on Saturday, beginning a month-long spiritual visit to Ladakh. His arrival was marked by great devotion and spiritual excitement across the region.

This visit comes after a year-long gap and is being seen as a significant spiritual and cultural moment for the people of Ladakh, many of whom consider the Dalai Lama their supreme spiritual guide.

According to his office, the Dalai Lama will spend the initial days acclimatising to the high altitude before beginning his teaching schedule, which includes public discourses and interactions with youth and religious communities.

The Ladakh Buddhist Association and other monastic institutions have expressed their joy and gratitude at his arrival, calling it a blessing for the entire region.

Dalai Lama Arrives In Ladakh To Grand Welcome By Devotees (ETV Bharat)

On June 6, the spiritual leader celebrated his 90th birthday and called for "achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate".

Primarily based in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh, the Dalai Lama said he was "just a simple Buddhist monk". "On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism," the Dalai Lama said in a post on X.

On July 2, the Dalai Lama announced that the centuries-old Buddhist institution will continue after his death. In a statement released by his office in Dharamshala, he said that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, which was founded by him, has the sole authority to recognise the future Dalai Lama.