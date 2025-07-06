'Enduring Symbol Of Love,' Greetings Pour In For Dalai Lama On 90th Birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in greeting the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday.

In a message posted on his X account, PM Modi prayed for his continued good health and long life. "I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline," he said.

"His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life," he added.

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, also wished the spiritual leader. "The United States extends best wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. The Dalai Lama continues to inspire people by embodying a message of unity, peace, and compassion," the message read.

He added that the United States is committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. "We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference," he added.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday greeted the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and prayed for a long life and good health for the Buddhist monk. The chief minister also sought spiritual guidance from the Dalai Lama.

"With profound reverence and humility, I, on behalf of the people of Sikkim, extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on the sacred occasion of his 90th birthday," Tamang said in a social media post.

Tamang expressed hope that the Dalai Lama will continue to illuminate humanity through his enduring presence and "he will continue to bless the world with peace, compassion and hope for generations to come"

Meanwhile, at the 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama held at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and other dignitaries in attendance.

The dignitaries seated on the dais along with the Tibetan spiritual leader included Hollywood actor Richard Gere. Tibetan and Indian national anthems were played on the occasion. Monks, devotees, and international guests gathered for the celebration to honour the life and teachings of the Dalai Lama, who is widely regarded as a global symbol of compassion, non-violence and interfaith harmony.

Tibetan Buddhist monks living in exile offered special prayers at the Dorjidak Monastery near Shimla at Panthaghati this morning to mark the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama.