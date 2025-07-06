ETV Bharat / bharat

Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Message: 'I Am Just A Simple Buddhist Monk'

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during the long life prayer ceremony ahead of his 90th birth anniversary at Tsuglagkhang, the main Dalai Lama temple, McLeodganj, in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, July 5, 2025. ( PTI )

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, on his 90th birthday being celebrated today, shared a heartfelt message in which he called for "achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate".

The Dalai Lama, who is based in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh, said he was "just a simple Buddhist monk" who normally did not engage in birthday celebrations.

"On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism," the Dalai Lama said in a post on X.

"I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don’t normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organizing events focused on my birthday I wish to share some thoughts," he said.

The spiritual leader said while it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone.

"Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place. As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion," he added.