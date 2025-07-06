Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Message: 'I Am Just A Simple Buddhist Monk'

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, on his 90th birthday being celebrated today, shared a heartfelt message in which he called for "achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate".
The Dalai Lama, who is based in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh, said he was "just a simple Buddhist monk" who normally did not engage in birthday celebrations.
"On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism," the Dalai Lama said in a post on X.
"I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don’t normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organizing events focused on my birthday I wish to share some thoughts," he said.
The spiritual leader said while it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone.
"Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place. As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion," he added.
The 14th Dalai Lama said he develops determination and courage in his daily life through the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva, whose following aspiration he said he strives to uphold.
"As long as space endures, As long as sentient being remain, Until then, may I too remain to dispel the miseries of the world," he wrote.
PM Modi Wishes Dalai Lama, Calls Him 'Enduring Symbol of Love'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, led the nation in extending greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, with prayers for his continued good health and long life.
"I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday,” Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.
“He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life,” he added.
Currently, the Prime Minister is in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, visit during which he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a state visit. The Prime Minister’s greetings come amid speculations over the Dalai Lama’s successor plan.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning recently said India should exercise caution in its words and actions and stop interfering in China's internal affairs with Xizang-related issues. Beijing regards the Dalai Lama as a “separatist”.
