Daily Non-Stop Flight From Chennai To Penang In Malaysia Begins Tomorrow

Penang is the largest and most populated region in Malaysia. It is also inhabited by many natives of Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

Daily Non-Stop Flight From Chennai To Penang In Malaysia Begins Tomorrow
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Chennai: Daily nonstop flights from Chennai to Malaysia will begin on Saturday, following months of popular demand from Indian nationals residing on Penang Island, the largest and most populous of Malaysia's islands. Many Tamil Nadu and other southern state residents live there as well, having relocated for business.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) approved direct flights from Chennai to Penang recently. As a result, Indigo Airlines was brought on board, and direct flights will become a reality on Saturday.

“The Indigo Airlines passenger flight departing from Chennai International Airport at 2:15 am on Saturday will reach Penang Island in the morning. Similarly, the Indigo Airlines passenger flight departing from Penang Island in the morning will arrive at Chennai International Airport at 10:35 am,” IndiGo said in a statement.

“The aircraft belongs to the Airbus 320 type that can carry more than 180 people. The travel time between Chennai and Penang is about 4 hours and 30 minutes," it said.

Penang Island has an international airport that offers direct flights from several countries, including Kuala Lumpur, Thailand, Seoul, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Even though many Indians live in the region, direct flights from India never operated before.
For many years, several groups in Tamil Nadu have been requesting the commencement of direct aircraft services from Tamil Nadu, particularly from Chennai to Penang.

TAGGED:

