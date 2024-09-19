Horoscope: Marriage Alliances On Horizon For Librans | Read Astrological Predictions for September 19

Astrological predictions for September 19, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Your love life is likely to remain uneventful. A few things said by your beloved may hurt you. However, you should not take it to your heart as things will be fine by tomorrow. Your expectations will be high today. You may like to fulfil your desires and want to work with your colleagues and superiors. However, they may not agree and this may lead to disappointment. It is not the right day to start something new.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. You may not dominate your love life but may take a commanding position. Impressing your partner through different tactics may not work for the moment. Monetarily it may be a pleasant phase for businessmen as well as office professionals as there may be chances to earn from various sources. In careers, you may make easy gains and may succeed with minimum efforts and shortcuts. But make sure you finish tasks within the stipulated time and focus on prime responsibilities.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. A perfect time for love as you may enjoy a pleasurable outing with your loved one. A fun-filled evening may boost your relationship. Money transactions may be a cause of worry. Stop getting confused and listen to the advice of a well-wisher in work-related matters. Professionals may have low confidence levels. Indecisiveness may engulf you in the initial part of the day, Although, it may disappear in the second half as you may abide by your convictions and make proper decisions.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. You should face life as it comes and should try maintaining good relations with your spouse. This is going to be an extremely lucky day for your money matters. You will also get an opportunity to explore your creativity today. You will definitely excel in every field. Your enthusiastic mind will come up with various ideas and this may make it a little difficult to make decisions. You will be lauded for your friendly nature today.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. It’s not the right time to get into a relationship but those who are already committed will spend quality time with their beloved. Today may not be ideal for money matters. You should not spend money without weighing the pros and cons. As far as possible, try to avoid investments. It's time to keep a low profile in your professional life. You should try to polish your skills and work on the areas of weakness.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You may be in a romantic mood to pamper your partner. Exploring a honeymoon destination may be on your agenda. Spending leisure moments in the company of each other may enhance love and warmth. Finances may grow as businessmen expand their horizons for better visibility. Office professionals may look out for a new job for better prospects. At the workplace, things that seemed easy may appear to be difficult for practical work. Maintaining cordial relations with colleagues may prove to be a smart move.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. You may feel relieved from stress by spending time with your beloved. It may be the perfect time for long-term commitments. Singles may get suitable alliances for marriage. Refrain from competing with others as it may drain you financially. You may remain committed to your work which may earn you appreciation at the office. Resort to some recreational activities with colleagues to get over exhaustion and boredom. Take advantage of learning important skills that may enhance your work efficiency and productivity.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. If you may be seeking peaceful moments with your companion be assured you may enjoy a quality time full of pleasure. The day may be good for investing in the study of new subjects. It may be a favourable time for spending on education purposes for kids. Professionally you may get inclined to follow your seniors while ignoring your health. Focus and aggression to achieve set targets may bring success. You may be applauded at work for the completion of tasks within given deadlines.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Romance may be at its peak as you may succeed in pleasing your partner. You may receive emotional support from your beloved. Making international trips or giving expensive gifts to your love interest may make the day worthwhile. Financially you may be in an excellent position. Therefore, don't miss the opportunity to buy a lavish house or car. Domestic issues may divert your attention from work responsibilities. This may bring frustration that may make you lose your temper.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. It may be time for you to discuss your expectations and plans with your partner. Give priority to your partner's decision while being in a discussion. The day may be excellent to plan out long drives or short-distance trips with friends and siblings. On the professional front, you may need to reassess an old project before plunging into a new one. Reviewing the work may help in determining the path ahead. Your valuable suggestions may bring commendable changes in the workplace.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Kind gestures by your beloved may make you feel comfortable. Therefore you may need to remember understanding, patience, and commitment are the keys to ensuring a smooth relationship. Learn to respect and reciprocate to other’s concerns to earn goodwill or blessings. Don't hold your grip tight while lending financial help to a family member. At the professional level, you may face challenges due to constraints. Compose yourself and get away with all hurdles to ensure a smooth way to success.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. You may successfully be able to strike the chord between your personal and professional life. Things may be brilliant as you spend quality time with your beloved. Enjoying dinner or watching movies may bring enhanced love and warmth into the relationship. You may exhibit the innate good person in you willing to help others, especially in money matters. Professionally you may get confused about implementing your innovative ideas. Therefore, make sure you postpone them for the day as it may not be the right time.