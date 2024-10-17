Horoscope: Librans! Your Hard Work Pays off Today | Read Astrological Predictions For October 17

Astrological predictions for October 17, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. The first half of the day is just more about confusions, tensions and expenses related to money whereas the second half of the day is about a fresh approach towards life and finances. This is a profitable day for business people. Post lunch, you may have to deal with an unusual situation. You will have different experiences in the two halves of the day. As things begin to pick up pace post lunch, your mood will also be lifted.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. If you have been facing any financial problems on the domestic front, they will be sorted out today. Any activity that you start today has the maximum chance of success. Partnerships or joint ventures will prove beneficial. The decision on mergers and acquisitions or strategic alliances is likely to enhance the professional relationship and strengthen your corporate reputation. You may get irritated over small things today. You should avoid indulging in several tasks at the same time.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You will be very happy with your financial inflow so in the evening you might want to take the initiative and call your friends. You should be ready to accept any professional changes. You will enjoy many benefits of these changes in the long run. Your competitors may not identify or understand the consequences of these changes, but this is the right time to grab the changes that will help achieve your goal.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Luck is going to favour you on this good day. You may even switch from job to business during this phase as stars support such a change at this stage. Most of your time will be spent on fruitless discussions. Well, things will start working your way after lunch. You will naturally keep your patience. Therefore, you should not rush immediately. You should consider the pros and cons. You will be recognised for your strong intuition.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You may be somewhat worried about your financial standing. However, as the day progresses, your mindset may witness a change. You will begin to feel more confident about money matters. You will enjoy the fruit of your hard work and discipline today. Success in social and financial departments will be remarkable. You may want to take advantage of this opportunity. A small professional trip may bring significant benefits.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Luck will be on your side on the love front. Your additional responsibilities will be lessened and you should be concerned for your mate’s wellbeing. In terms of your professional life, you have been through a disappointing phase lately. Success will be yours, be it in any field. Your practical mindset will sort out matters in the office with great ease. Maintaining cordial relations with colleagues would be a smart thing. An unplanned official trip may disturb your schedule.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You are advised to pay more attention to your family issues. You will feel a sense of togetherness. You would love to be responsible for your beloved. A fiscal issue that has been bothering you for a long will be your prime focus today. You may set up numerous meetings today. Your efforts will be rewarded and you will soon manage to make a profit. It will help to be in a good state of mind as you will have many tasks to accomplish.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Your financial situation is likely to start improving from today. You may be awarded a bonus for the successful completion of an important project. You may inherit a possession unexpectedly. If in any case, you are not sure what to do with the money, you must remember that long-term investments are always better. It's going to be an average day from a health point of view. A hectic work schedule is likely to leave you stressed.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You may have set a few goals for the day but health problems may force you to change your actions. An ailment may bring down your efficiency. It would be wise to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Doing so would also help in the long run. Workwise, the day proves to be moderate. You may come across opportunities to share your opinions. It would help to be diplomatic in your approach as you wouldn’t want to offend anyone.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Auspicious activities in the family are predicted for the day. This is not the day to discuss any major issues. A long overdue project may finally be completed today. You are ready to deal with the most experienced partners effectively. Your business partnerships will bring you gains. You are advised to make the most of it. You will be in a position to handle tricky situations appropriately today.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Your family and loved ones will be pleased with the efforts you make towards keeping them happy. Your emotional stability will enhance your personal relationship as well. Your excellent mental stability will boost your performance at work today. Some financial gains are expected before noon for which you may even have to skip your lunch. You will start the day with great enthusiasm and even end it with the same.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. It's a good idea to open a recurring bank account and put some money aside in an FD where you enjoy interest every year. Block your money in a way that it gets appreciated. You may experience conflict at work. You will be at ease if you stay away from people who invoke you to do things you wouldn’t usually do. However, if you are in the creative field, you may showcase amazing talent today.