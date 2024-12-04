ETV Bharat / bharat

DA Case: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Appears Before Lokayukta

ED, while investigating the IMA Ponzi scheme, discovered irregularities linked to Khan’s finances and shared its findings with the Lokayukta, authorized to handle DA cases.

Bengaluru: Housing and Waqf minister, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, appeared before the Lokayukta police on Tuesday in connection with a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. Sources from Lokayukta said Khan was questioned intensively about his assets following allegations that they exceeded his known sources of income.

The investigation dates back to information unearthed during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the IMA Ponzi scheme. While investigating, ED reportedly discovered irregularities linked to Khan’s finances. The agency shared its findings with the Lokayukta, authorized to handle DA cases.

"The information provided by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the IMA Ponzi scheme opened avenues for probing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's disproportionate assets. The case gained momentum after the stay was vacated," a source said.

According to officials, the Lokayukta's investigation was stalled due to a stay. Following the lifting of the stay, the inquiry resumed, leading to Khan’s summonses. Earlier, the Lokayukta police searched several properties linked to Khan and obtained documents in support of their probe.

Khan, however, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Addressing the allegations, he emphasized that his wealth and properties were acquired legitimately and expressed his willingness to cooperate fully with the investigation.

"I have acquired my wealth through legitimate means and will provide all necessary documents to prove my innocence. Transparency is my priority," he said.

The Lokayukta has directed Khan to submit detailed financial records and related documentation for verification, on which the progress of the case hinges. If discrepancies are found, the Lokayukta may intensify its probe.

"This case highlights the importance of unbiased investigations into public officials. The Lokayukta's efforts reflect a growing emphasis on accountability in governance," an advocate, specialised in anti-corruption cases said.

This development comes amidst Karnataka's broader anti-corruption drive, emphasizing transparency and accountability in governance. The DA case against Khan continues to garner significant public and political attention as investigators delve deeper into the allegations.

