ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive| 'Bigger Partners In Alliance Should Be More Accommodative To Small Parties', Says D Raja

Patna: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja arrived in Patna on Tuesday to participate in the seat-sharing talks of the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also known as the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance, for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. ETV Bharat's Dev Raj caught up with him to talk about various issues related to his party and the polls.

The polling would be held on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes would be on November 14. Raja’s visit comes in the backdrop of the political grapevine buzzing that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is chairing the alliance’s coordination committee on seat sharing, are unwilling to spare more than two seats for the CPI to contest.

Raja asserted that the bigger partners in the alliance should be more accommodative to the smaller parties. The INDIA bloc in Bihar has the RJD, Congress, CPIML, CPI, CPM, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and a couple of other smaller parties.

The CPI has officially demanded 24 Assembly seats out of total 243 to contest this time. In 2020, it had fought on six seats and managed to win two.

Expressing hope that the party gets a reasonable number of seats to contest in the state, Raja said it would aggressively campaign for the alliance in the polls. He is expected to take up the contentious issues with Tejashwi at a one-on-one meeting and resolve them.

As a concession for a better deal, the CPI is willing to accept Tejashwi as the chief ministerial face of the Opposition alliance – something which the Congress has been avoiding so far. The other Left parties CPIML and CPM have also indicated their preference for the RJD leader.

The CPI is currently celebrating its centenary year. It was formed at Kanpur on December 26, 1925. The party’s congress was recently held at Chandigarh in September at which the top leaders discussed the reasons behind its decline despite having a glorious past.

They identified drastic changes in science and technology in recent years, including artificial intelligence, automation, robots and massive developments in production processes and relations. The leaders suggested that the party will have to get in tune with these developments.