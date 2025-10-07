Exclusive| 'Bigger Partners In Alliance Should Be More Accommodative To Small Parties', Says D Raja
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, D Raja talks about upcoming Bihar polls and reunification of Left parties
By Dev Raj
Published : October 7, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST|
Updated : October 7, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
Patna: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja arrived in Patna on Tuesday to participate in the seat-sharing talks of the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also known as the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance, for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. ETV Bharat's Dev Raj caught up with him to talk about various issues related to his party and the polls.
The polling would be held on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes would be on November 14. Raja’s visit comes in the backdrop of the political grapevine buzzing that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is chairing the alliance’s coordination committee on seat sharing, are unwilling to spare more than two seats for the CPI to contest.
Raja asserted that the bigger partners in the alliance should be more accommodative to the smaller parties. The INDIA bloc in Bihar has the RJD, Congress, CPIML, CPI, CPM, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and a couple of other smaller parties.
The CPI has officially demanded 24 Assembly seats out of total 243 to contest this time. In 2020, it had fought on six seats and managed to win two.
Expressing hope that the party gets a reasonable number of seats to contest in the state, Raja said it would aggressively campaign for the alliance in the polls. He is expected to take up the contentious issues with Tejashwi at a one-on-one meeting and resolve them.
As a concession for a better deal, the CPI is willing to accept Tejashwi as the chief ministerial face of the Opposition alliance – something which the Congress has been avoiding so far. The other Left parties CPIML and CPM have also indicated their preference for the RJD leader.
The CPI is currently celebrating its centenary year. It was formed at Kanpur on December 26, 1925. The party’s congress was recently held at Chandigarh in September at which the top leaders discussed the reasons behind its decline despite having a glorious past.
They identified drastic changes in science and technology in recent years, including artificial intelligence, automation, robots and massive developments in production processes and relations. The leaders suggested that the party will have to get in tune with these developments.
Raja pointed out that it was the strength of the Communist ideology that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were attacking it continuously despite its decline in parliamentary participation because it has the potential to present an alternative to the present social structure with a casteless and classless society.
Asserting that the party was uncompromising in its fight against communalism and fascist forces, the CPI general secretary revealed that it would keep fighting, while strengthening itself at the same time.
The CPI has decided to participate in polls right from the village panchayats to the Parliament in a vigorous manner with the objective of increasing its presence at every political level in the coming days.
To strengthen the Left unity, the CPI invited top leaders of all the other Communist parties to the Chandigarh Congress. It is also advocating the reunification of all the Left parties in the country.
Incidentally, the CPI is considered the mother of all Communist parties in the country. A section of it split in 1964 to form the CPM. Several other smaller Left parties came into existence in the coming years.
Meanwhile, the CPI has also started looking beyond the Bihar Assembly elections to pay attention to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam polls in 2026.
Raja alleged that the BJP was indulging in all kinds of manipulations and maneuvers in Tamil Nadu and was spending huge amount of money to get a foothold there. As far as West Bengal was concerned, the CPI general secretary said that the aim would be to revive the Left forces.
Meanwhile, the CPI said that Raja would be visiting Bihar several times in the coming days to campaign for the party and INDIA candidates.
