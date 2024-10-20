ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclonic Storm To Reach Odisha and West Bengal Coasts By Oct 24: IMD

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the East Central Bay of Bengal, intensifying into a cyclonic storm by October 23.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday confirmed that a cyclonic storm is likely to form on October 23.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday confirmed that a cyclonic storm is likely to form on October 23. As per a release by the SRC office, yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over central Andaman Sea lay over North Andaman Sea and persisted over the same region in the forenoon (0830 hrs IST) today.

Under its influence, a low-pressure is very likely to form over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the North Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. 'Yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over Central Andaman Sea lay over North Andaman Sea in the early morning (0530 hours IST) and persisted over the same region in the forenoon (0830 hrs IST) of today, on October 20.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by the October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the East Central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning, according to the IMD tweet.

