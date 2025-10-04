ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Shakti Churns Up Arabian Sea: IMD Issues Warning For Maharashtra From Oct 4-7

Mumbai: Cyclone Shakti, the first cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea in the post-monsoon season, was moving towards Dwarka off the Gujarat coast on Friday and was expected to intensify further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said and issued a warning for some districts of Maharashtra between October 4 and 7.

According to the IMD release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

The cyclonic storm over the northeast Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of eight kmph, and lay centred at 2030 hrs IST on Friday, over the same region, nearly 300 km west of Dwarka, 330 km south-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan) and 360 km west of Porbandar, the IMD said.

Shakti, a name given by Sri Lanka, is likely to move initially westwards and then west-southwestwards, intensifying further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday.

"Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-southwestwards and reach central parts of north and adjoining central Arabian Sea by 5th October," the weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.