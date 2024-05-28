ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Remal: ICG's Exemplary Coordination with Central, State Agencies Prevents Loss of Life

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

Updated : May 28, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

As Cyclone Remal threatened to cause huge damage, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) deployed ships, aircraft, and shore-based surveillance systems to ensure strategic diversion of the entire merchant fleet from the storm's path. ICG demonstrated exemplary synergy with Central and State agencies to successfully deal with the cyclone, an official press release said.

Cyclone Remal impact at Kaukata beach.
Cyclone Remal impact at Kaukata beach. (AP)

Delhi : The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) demonstrated exemplary synergy with both the Central and State agencies to successfully deal with the grave situation arising out of Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) ‘Remal’, according to an official press release issued here on Tuesday.

This cyclonic storm had originated as a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on May 22 and rapidly intensified into an SCS, before making landfall on the intervening night of May 26-27 on the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The headquarters of Coast Guard Region (North-East) has launched the pre-emptive measures and ensured coordination with various central and state agencies, resulting in no loss of life or property at sea and managing the situation effectively.

In view of the arrival of the cyclone, the ICG deployed ships, aircraft, and shore-based surveillance systems to ensure proactive surveillance and strategic diversion of the entire merchant fleet from the storm's path. Timely alerts were broadcast from ICG's Remote Operating Stations at Haldia and Paradip, warning fishing boats and transiting merchant vessels.

Following the SCS's landfall, ICG Ship Varad promptly sailed from Paradip to conduct a post-cyclone assessment. Additionally, two ICG Dornier aircraft took off from Bhubaneswar and carried out comprehensive surveillance in the North Bay of Bengal.

