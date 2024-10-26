Cyclone-Hit Farmers To Get Aid As Per New Guideline

Cuttack: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo, who is also the minister for agriculture and farmers empowerment, on Saturday assured that the state government is fully prepared to ensure that the farmers receive their rightful support and assistance as per the new relief guidelines from the government for their crop loss due to the cyclone 'Dana'.

At a review meeting on the day held at Bhubaneswar that was attended among others by Singhdeo and Agriculture Secretary Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, it was decided that the district-level officers would go to the ground and send the geo-tagging report of the damaged crops following which necessary steps will be taken to provide compensations to the farmers.

According to a preliminary report at least 78,000 hectares of farm land have been damaged due to the cyclone in at least 50 blocks of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts of the state.

Maximum damage to the standing crops has come from the districts of Bhadrak and Kendrapara. The new directives of the government with regard to paying compensation to the farmers was again discussed at the review meeting.

"Assistance to small and marginal farmers having land holdings up to two hectares of farmland and more than 33 per cent of crop loss will get Rs 8500 per hectare in rain-fed areas and Rs 17,000 in irrigated areas and Rs 22,500 will be provided for perennial crops.

"The compensation amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT),” the minister said, adding that instructions have gone to district-level officials to send the assessment report, as per the new guideline issued by Special Relief Commission (SRC).