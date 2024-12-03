ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Fengal: Yellow Alert In 15 Districts Of Tamil Nadu; Rahul Gandhi Urges Cong Workers To Join Hands With Administration In Relief Work

RMC predicted heavy rain of up to 11 cm in interior and Western Ghat districts, including the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, and Madurai.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal, in Chennai on Saturday.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal, in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Hyderabad: The intense rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal over the past two days has significantly reduced rain deficits although it is continued to bring heavy rainfall in some districts of Tamil Nadu even after a weekend.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a yellow alert for 15 districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. It has also predicted heavy rain of up to 11 cm in interior and Western Ghat districts, including the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, and Madurai.

The RMC stated that the weather system, now a well-marked low-pressure area over north-interior Tamil Nadu, was expected to weaken further and move into the Arabian Sea on Tuesday (December 3, 2024).

Over the weekend, heavy rainfall battered several areas with Villupuram and Krishnagiri districts having seen surpluses of 74 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively, in seasonal rainfall as of Monday. Tamil Nadu has recorded nearly 43 cm of rainfall this season, compared to the average of 36 cm since October 1.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi termed "devastating" the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and urged Congress workers in the state to help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible on Tuesday

"Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged," Rahul Gandhi said on X.

"I urge all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible," he added. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the deaths caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Vadra further appealed to the Congress workers to work with the administration in relief work amid the crisis.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. My prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and those facing immense loss and hardship. I appeal to all Congress workers to join hands with the administration in providing relief and support during this difficult time," said Priyanka.

Hyderabad: The intense rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal over the past two days has significantly reduced rain deficits although it is continued to bring heavy rainfall in some districts of Tamil Nadu even after a weekend.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a yellow alert for 15 districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. It has also predicted heavy rain of up to 11 cm in interior and Western Ghat districts, including the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, and Madurai.

The RMC stated that the weather system, now a well-marked low-pressure area over north-interior Tamil Nadu, was expected to weaken further and move into the Arabian Sea on Tuesday (December 3, 2024).

Over the weekend, heavy rainfall battered several areas with Villupuram and Krishnagiri districts having seen surpluses of 74 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively, in seasonal rainfall as of Monday. Tamil Nadu has recorded nearly 43 cm of rainfall this season, compared to the average of 36 cm since October 1.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi termed "devastating" the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and urged Congress workers in the state to help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible on Tuesday

"Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged," Rahul Gandhi said on X.

"I urge all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible," he added. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the deaths caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Vadra further appealed to the Congress workers to work with the administration in relief work amid the crisis.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. My prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and those facing immense loss and hardship. I appeal to all Congress workers to join hands with the administration in providing relief and support during this difficult time," said Priyanka.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENTTAMIL NADUCYCLONE FENGAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.