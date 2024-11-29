ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Fengal Intensifies, Threatens Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Region; IMD Issues Red Alert

Chennai: A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next three hours and move northwestward, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). The cyclone is likely to make landfall on November 30 near the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry. It is forecasted to bring wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the RMC reported that the depression had moved north-northwestward. It was located approximately 310 km east of Nagapattinam, 360 Km east-southeast of Puducherry, and 400 Km southeast of Chennai.

Cyclone Fengal Intensifies, Threatens Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Region; IMD Issues Red Alert (ETV Bharat)

Dr S Balachandran, Head of the RMC, highlighted the likely impact of the cyclone. "Under its influence, northern Tamil Nadu and coastal districts may experience moderate rainfall, with isolated areas likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," he said.

Chennai and Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for schools on Friday due to adverse weather conditions. The Puducherry government has also announced that all schools and colleges in the Union Territory will remain closed until Saturday.