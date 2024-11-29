Cyclone Fengal Intensifies, Threatens Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Region; IMD Issues Red Alert

Chennai: A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next three hours and move northwestward, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). The cyclone is likely to make landfall on November 30 near the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry. It is forecasted to bring wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the RMC reported that the depression had moved north-northwestward. It was located approximately 310 km east of Nagapattinam, 360 Km east-southeast of Puducherry, and 400 Km southeast of Chennai.
Dr S Balachandran, Head of the RMC, highlighted the likely impact of the cyclone. "Under its influence, northern Tamil Nadu and coastal districts may experience moderate rainfall, with isolated areas likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," he said.
Chennai and Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for schools on Friday due to adverse weather conditions. The Puducherry government has also announced that all schools and colleges in the Union Territory will remain closed until Saturday.
A red alert has been issued for several districts including, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, signalling the potential for severe weather impacts in these areas.
The weather office has also issued warnings of rough seas and strong winds in the region. Fishermen in Tamil Nadu have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea until November 30. "Adverse weather conditions could pose significant risks. Fishermen must heed warnings and prioritise safety," Dr Balachandran said.
Local authorities have been put on alert, with precautionary measures underway in vulnerable areas. Coastal communities are being advised to stay indoors and secure loose items as the storm approaches.
The cyclone's precise impact and intensity at landfall will be monitored closely. Citizens are urged to stay updated on official weather bulletins and adhere to safety advisories issued by the authorities.
Heavy rainfall strong winds, and rough seas are forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
