Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Asks PM Modi For Rs 2,000 Crore For Rehabilitation

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately provide Rs 2000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund for emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts in the districts affected by Cyclone Fengal.
Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry, leading to severe floods. Villupuram is one of the worst affected districts in Tamil Nadu, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains till Wednesday.
Southern Railway had suspended operations on key rail routes in Villupuram following the rising water levels on a major bridge.
In addition to Villupuram, the floods have severely impacted other districts, including Cuddalore, where the River Thenpennai was in spate, and Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visited and inspected the areas affected by heavy rains in Villupuram district Later he Posted on his X handle.
"CycloneFengal has wreaked unprecedented havoc across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, affecting 1.5 crore people, inundating 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, and damaging critical infrastructure. Given the magnitude of destruction, I urge PM Narendra Modi to release ₹2000 crore from the NDRF immediately to aid emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts," said Stalin.
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puduvai and Karaikal. It has been said that heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur and Tirupattur districts.
It has been predicted that from December 4-8, light to moderate rain may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puduwai and Karaikal.