ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Asks PM Modi For Rs 2,000 Crore For Rehabilitation

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately provide Rs 2000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund for emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts in the districts affected by Cyclone Fengal.

Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry, leading to severe floods. Villupuram is one of the worst affected districts in Tamil Nadu, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains till Wednesday.

Southern Railway had suspended operations on key rail routes in Villupuram following the rising water levels on a major bridge.

In addition to Villupuram, the floods have severely impacted other districts, including Cuddalore, where the River Thenpennai was in spate, and Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.