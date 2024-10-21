ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Dana: Low Pressure Area Formed Over Bay Of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department warns that a low-pressure area will intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23, impacting the Bay of Bengal region.

By PTI

The India Meteorological Department warns that a low-pressure area will intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23, impacting the Bay of Bengal region.
Bhubaneswar: The cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea on Monday intensified into a low-pressure area and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by October 23, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department in a special message said Sunday's upper air cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and the adjoining Bay of Bengal has formed a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the early morning.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over eastcentral Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.

The system is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning, it said.

