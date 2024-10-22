Bhubaneswar: The well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday morning as it advanced towards the eastern coast, with the potential to evolve into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In its bulletin, the IMD reported that the depression, currently located 730 km southeast of Paradip in Odisha at 5:30 am, is expected to move west-northwestwards and strengthen into a cyclonic storm by October 23.

Cyclone Dana Update: Depression Intensifies, located 730 km off Odisha coast (ETV Bharat)

Cyclone Dana is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25, bringing wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. Heavy rain and strong winds are anticipated along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, the IMD warned.

Danger Signal 1 for Ports

After IMD warning, the office of SRC has asked port authorities of Gopalpur, Paradip and Dhamra to remain alert and hoist Signal DC-I which stands for danger signal No. 1. In this regard, the additional special relief commissioner Padmanav Behera has written to Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak District Collectors.

The Odisha government has cancelled leaves of all personnel from October 23 to 25, with the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), DK Singh, directing departments to be fully prepared for the cyclone.

Response mechanism in place: Minister

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday said Odisha government is fully prepared with response mechanisms to face the challenges of Cyclone Dana. Speaking to media persons, he said apart from the regular cyclone shelters, we have opened 500 temporary shelters in the vulnerable areas. "ODRAF teams are already positioned and NDRF teams have been mobilized to different locations. We have requested the Government of India to help us with choppers so that in case of exigency, those can be used to evacuate people to safety," he said.

The minister also informed about the other steps taken in view of the cyclone. Relief centers have been equipped with power back up, telecom companies too have been advised to strengthen their back up facilities so that in case of power failure, everyone remains connected. Officials from panchayat level to district administration are all ready with the required permissions and solar power facility has also been given to some places. Energy department officials and ground personnel are ready to begin restoration works after the landfall. Similarly teams are ready for road clearance so that relief and rescue works can be done seamlessly, the Minister stated.

On the probability of floods, post rainfall, the Minister said the water resources department is prepared to tackle it. They have a proper plan to release water from the dams and water reservoirs so that we can avoid flooding, he further informed.

About the scheduled school college and competitive examinations in the coming days, the Minister said the first priority is to deal with the cyclone and its aftermath. We will take a call on exams soon.

"My request to people of all the vulnerable areas would be to not panic. Their cooperation in required for shifting them to safer areas. The government of Odisha is there to render all help with rescue and relief," Pujari said, adding, "we would evacuate people before it starts raining."

Schools to Remain Closed

With Odisha on alert for cyclone Dana, the office of the SRC, Odisha government, has declared closure of schools from October 23 to 25 in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts which are likely to be affected with high wind speed and heavy rainfall. "Keeping in view, the schools in the above districts from 23d October to 25th October 2024 shall remain closed as a precautionary measure," the letter from SRC read.

Mission Zero Casualty

While reviewing the cyclone situation on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured that the government is committed to ensuring zero casualties. "We have made all arrangements for safe evacuation of people from low-lying sensitive areas. All the district collectors are on alert mode to handle eventuality," he said. Sufficient dry ration has been stored in cyclone shelters to feed people and the NDRF and ODRAF teams are in all preparedness to start restoration works once the cyclone passes off, the CM further added.

He expressed concern over the presence of 11 fishing boats in the sea even after the warnings. While Puri has two boats, Jagatsinghpur has nine. He instructed the respective district administrations to make sure the fishermen returned to the shores immediately. He also asked the secretary of Fisheries and Animal Resources Department Suresh Kumar Vashishth to monitor the situation.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari who was also a part of the review meeting, said we would urge the tourists in Puri to return home immediately. "Those who cannot return, we will make arrangements for their safe evacuation to shelters. The 'Habishyalis' will also be shifted to safe locations. We will request tourists not to visit Puri on October 24 and 25 in view of the cyclone," the minister stated.

Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak to be Most Affected

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo said the government has prepared all the line departments. Going by IMD estimates and predictions, the Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts will be mainly affected by the cyclone. As the IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had stated it is difficult to predict the exact path the cyclone will take from now, we think north Odisha districts like Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak will be more affected, he added.

NDRF Mobilisation

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said that it has kept 14 teams in West Bengal and 11 teams in Odisha on standby for deployment given the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. It was announced after cabinet secretary Dr TV Somanathan chaired an important meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness for the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra briefed the committee about the current status of the well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal. The meeting took place in a hybrid mood.

It was informed that rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard, along with ships and aircraft, have been kept in readiness.