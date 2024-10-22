Cyclone Dana: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed From Wednesday, CM Mamata Reviews Situation

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to shut down schools and colleges in seven districts of the state, including those along the Bay of Bengal coast, in the wake of severe cyclonic storm Dana. The weather system, which in all likelihood will turn into a cyclonic storm from its present form of deep depression, is slated to make landfall between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Islands in Bengal.

Addressing reporters at Secretariat Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “We have had detailed discussions with the Meteorological Department. It seems that the effects of the cyclone will be felt more in the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram. There is a prediction of heavy to very heavy rains in these districts. The Chief Secretary has already held meetings with representatives of the NDRF, SDRF, Coast Guard and the power department. A Central Control Room has been opened here in Nabanna to keep a close watch on the situation and it will operate round-the-clock. Districtwise Control Rooms have also been opened.”

Mamata said, “As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in all the districts which are likely to get affected by the cyclone, will remain closed from Wednesday till October 26. ICDS centres will also not function in these districts. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has also been put on alert to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Kolkata where heavy rains are predicted. Movement of tourists in all coastal districts will be strictly regulated from Wednesday as a precautionary measure.”

The Chief Minister said that a Cabinet meeting has been convened on October 24, but the ministers, who belong to the districts, which are likely to bear the brunt of Cyclone Dana, have been told to skip the meeting and remain posted in their respective districts.

The Regional Meteorological Department, Kolkata has said, heavy rains will lash the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Howrah from tomorrow, and a yellow alert has already been sounded across these districts.

Met department director Habibur Rehman Biswas said, “The deep depression is travelling over the Bay of Bengal at a speed of about 6 kmph towards a west and northwesterly direction and is around 750 kms from Sagar Islands and 700 kms from Paradip in Odisha. The depression is likely to gain further strength and will turn into a severe cyclone in the night of October 24 or in the wee hours of October 25. Gusts of around 120 kmph are expected at landfall.”

The Met Department has sounded a Red Alert across several districts of South Bengal including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Jhargram on Thursday, October 24. Most South Bengal districts will get heavy rains on October 25, when the Met Department has sounded an Orange Alert. The State Disaster Management Department has been on extremely high alert and people residing in low-lying areas close to the Bay of Bengal coast are being shifted to higher grounds.

