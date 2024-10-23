Cyclone Dana Formed: Odisha Evacuates 10 Lakh People, Relief Teams Deployed

Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm named ‘Dana’ on Wednesday morning and is expected to strengthen further into a severe storm before making landfall between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal on October 25, with wind speeds projected to reach 120 km per hour, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its latest bulletin, the IMD stated, “The deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward at a speed of 18 km per hour over the past six hours and intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Dana’.” As of 5:30 AM, the storm was positioned around 560 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 630 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal), with authorities bracing for its impact.

The IMD further stated, "It is very likely to move northwestward and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning on October 24. It is expected to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 to the morning of October 25, 2024, as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour."

Evacuation and NDRF Deployment

In anticipation of Cyclone Dana, the Odisha government has launched an extensive evacuation plan, aiming to relocate 10 lakh people from six cyclone-sensitive districts. The evacuation process is expected to be completed by sunset. The state has issued alerts to 14 district magistrates, with six senior IAS officers assigned to oversee operations in the most vulnerable districts.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, after reviewing the cyclone preparedness, emphasized the state’s goal of zero casualties. The government has set up 6,244 relief centres, both permanent and temporary, and 51 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed.

Additionally, 178 fire teams are on the ground, with 40 more expected to arrive soon. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has mobilized 20 teams, with five more being airlifted from Bathinda to Bhubaneswar. Special attention is being given to vulnerable populations, including 8,647 pregnant women, who are being shifted to hospitals.

District administrations have been directed to ensure boarding and lodging arrangements for officers involved in disaster management. The six sensitive districts—Baleswar, Bhadrak, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Mayurbhanj—are under the supervision of senior IAS officers.

Manas Ranjan Padhi will oversee Baleswar, Manoj Panja in Bhadrak, Vinay Kumar Das in Puri, Kamesh Kumar Naik in Mayurbhanj, Deepak Kumar Sahu in Jagatsinghpur, and Jyoti Shankar Mohapatra in Kendrapara.